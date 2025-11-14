Is 2025 'The Running Man' a remake or new adaptation? Everything we know

Glen Powell's new dystopian action thriller, The Running Man, has been released in cinemas today, November 14.

Directed by Edgar Wright, the film is based on the story of a father "who enters a televised hunt to find life-saving care for his child."

Is 'The Running Man' a remake?

The Running Man is not a straight remake, but Edgar has repeatedly stated the movie is inspired by Stephen King's 1982 novel.

"One of the things about the book that I loved was the fact that Ben Richards is out in the world on his own, so it’s like the deadliest game of hide and seek," the British filmmaker told Empire Magazine in March.

"It does feel like making a road movie in a lot of ways: a very intense, dangerous road movie. Ben is moving through different environments and meeting different people as he tries to survive 30 days out in the wild," he added.

For those unversed, Ben plays the character of Ben Richards in the film. The other cast members of the film include Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, William H. Macy, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Katy M. O'Brien, and Sean Hayes.