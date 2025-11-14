Lewis Capaldi releases ‘most raw' new track

Lewis Capaldi launches track ‘The Day That I Die'

Lewis Capaldi released yet another song.

He has treated fans with the track The Day That I Die which belongs to his latest EP, Survive.

Advertisement

The emotional song from Capaldi is his fourth since his comeback, following on from Survive, Something In The Heavens and Almost.

All the tracks have been described in a statement as his “most raw and personal songs to date”, and together make up his new EP Survive.

Over a rather melancholic piano tune, Capaldi sings: “On the day that I leave, I hope the memories find you happy/ And my dad ain’t too mad at me, to say the least/ Pray my sister gets to sleep/ I wish I could have said it better, what all those times we had together meant to me.”

Capaldi also recently wrapped his 2025 UK live shows, which marked his first tour dates in two years.

The Day That I Die also arrives after his highly anticipated comeback in June, hen his comeback track Survive was released and played a surprise set Glastonbury 2025.

That song became his sixth UK Number One track, and the fastest selling single of 2025 so far – surpassing both Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga.

Lewis Capaldi took a break to focus on his health after he was forced to cut his set at Glastonbury 2023 due to tics caused by dirty Tourette’s syndrome.