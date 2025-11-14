 
Shakira tugs at heartstrings with her sons at 'Zootopia 2' premiere

Reuters
November 14, 2025

Pop star Shakira took her two sons on a special date on Thursday (November 13) to the world premiere of the animated movie 'Zootopia 2' in Los Angeles.

As well as providing the voice for Zootopia’s favorite pop star, Gazelle, Shakira also co-wrote and performed the film's main song 'Zoo.' Her sons Milan Pique Mebarak, 12, and Sasha Pique Mebarak, 10, acted in the movie, too, as main character Judy Hopps' rabbit brothers.

"They were a part of the entire process," Shakria told Reuters. "They saw me write for the song, they saw me communicate with Ed Sheeran about the song. They saw me record the lines. Actually, we recorded the lines together because they play a small part in the movie as Judy Hopps' little brothers, little bunnies. They're my little bunnies."

"It was an incredible experience and I felt so much joy being there," Shakira's elder son, Milan, said.

Despite a nine-year gap between Zootopia and its sequel, the action in 'Zootopia 2' takes place shortly after the events of the first film.

The sequel brings back rookie police officers Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman). The two find themselves facing a new mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia.

'Zootopia 2' opens in theaters on November 26, 2025, right ahead of Thanksgiving weekend -- traditionally one of the busiest moviegoing weekends in the U.S.

