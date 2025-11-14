Queen Camilla's son suffers horrifying encounter: ‘I fought off a beast'

Queen Camilla’s son breaks down the most shocking encounter of his life where he had to roll about pavement desperately trying to unlock the jaws off a dog.

Everything has been revealed in an Instagram post that the monarch shared of his dog with a candid snap of her tilting her head to the side.

It starts with a retelling of the day, the weather and the circumstance as Tom Parker Bowles says, “yesterday, on that most unseasonally warm and sunny of November days, I was walking my darling Jack Russell, Maud, down Kensington High Street on her lead. We saw a vast dog, ahead, possibly a Cane Corso, on a metal chain lead. And passed it very carefully, giving it a h*** of a lot of room. But it spotted Maud, dragged the owner off his feet and brutally attacked her. It was 15 stone, at least,” whereas Maud is about 2 stone. “

But “I eventually managed to fight off the beast, rolling about on the pavement, and desperately trying to unlock its jaws from her tiny torso. It seemed like hours, but was probably no more than 30 seconds.”

Following the incident he reveals “Maud was very, very seriously injured, and has been undergoing very serious surgery. She's still in the emergency vet, but she's a fighter and everything is crossed.”

The Queen’s son also offered a bit more insight and admitted “her vital signs are stable, touch wood,” before adding “anyway, the point of this horrible story is to say that dangerous dogs like this should always be muzzled. Always. Although I'm a great believer in there being no bad dogs, rather bad owners.”

In the second half of his caption he went on to say, “secondly, and really importantly , I want to thank all the lovely people, of every creed and colour, who rushed to help. The old man who hit the dog with his stick as it continued to attack. The kind lady who whistled like a navvy to hail a cab to get me to the emergency vet. The cab drivers who ferried me across town.”

He even hailed the vet clinic as well for saving his dog’s life before concluding with the words “it may all seem a bit s*** at the moment. But there are so many good people out there.”

“The kindness of strangers is immense. Don't believe all the crap about London. It's still the greatest city on earth and I'm so very proud to be a Londoner,” he added before signing off.