Prince Harry, Meghan hold 'inspiring conversation' with celebrity psychic amid title worries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held a crucial meeting with celebrity psychic Angela Pearl amid their worries for royal title.

Astrologer Angela Pearl took to Instagram and posted a photo with Meghan and Harry.

She posted the photo with caption, “Still in awe of this special evening. Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, for the warm invitation and inspiring conversation.”

Meghan and Harry also sent the psychic a letter, embellished with Meghan's royal cypher and signed 'Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex' and 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex', alongside their handwritten signatures.

In the letter, they say, “Dear Angela. We wanted to thank you for joining us... Your energy and insight were such a welcome addition...

“On a separate note, we hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch especially as we look to visit Australia again.”

Prince Harry and Meghan last visited Australia in 2018.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Australian astrologer joined the California-based royal couple in New York last month and the photo is believed to have been taken during their trip there.

The royal couple’s meeting with the celebrity psychic came amid their concerns after King Charles stripped his disgraced brother Andrew’s titles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly played key role in removal of former Duke of York Andrew’s titles.

Once William becomes King, there will not be anything to stop the Prince of Wales to take 'nuclear option' against Meghan and Harry after he pushed for the same against Andrew.