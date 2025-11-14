Ariana Grande breaks silence after being grabbed by man at 'Wicked: For Good' premiere

Ariana Grande responds after being grabbed by man at premiere

Ariana Grande is sending love to Singapore despite being grabbed by a man at the premiere of Wicked: For Good.

She took to Instagram to share glamorous photos from the premiere. The actress and singer stunned in a glittering pink Balenciaga gown. In other photos, she dazzled in the Thom Browne dress she donned for the Singapore premiere.

She captioned the post, "thank you, Singapore ♡ we love you."

The post came after she was grabbed by a fan who jumped over a barricade and ran to her. Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo was widely hailed for quickly putting herself between the man and the Side to Side hitmaker and removing his arms from her shoulders.

Security personnel then removed the man, who has since been identified as influencer Johnson Wen, 26, before he was arrested and charged with being a public nuisance.

Wen has previously posted videos of himself making it to the stage as singers like Katy Perry, the Weeknd, the Chainsmokers, and others.

Wen reportedly doesn’t have any legal representation and intends to plead guilty in court.

Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum were also on the yellow carpet with Grande and Erivo. The Wicked: For Good cast is currently promoting the film across the globe.