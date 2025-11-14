 
Irina Shayk lands major project: 'Finally, I'm a part of it!'

Irina Shayk also reflected on the meaning of the iconic project

Maryam Nasir
November 14, 2025

Irina Shayk excited over finally becoming part of key fashion project
Irina Shayk is over the moon about finally being featured in the iconic Pirelli Calendar for its 52nd edition.

"Finally, I'm a part of it!" Shayk exclaimed. "I've been actually waiting for such a long time, and it's a big honor for me to be part of this special edition."

She added "to be in company of beautiful powerful women," referring to other women being featured.

The Cal features 11 women from across film (Tilda Swinton, Adria Arjona , Gwendoline Christie and Isabella Rossellini), sports (Venus Williams), music (FKA twigs) and fashion.

"To be a woman in power, you have to feel comfortable in your own skin. To be part of the Pirelli Calendar — I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother [Shayk shares 8-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with Bradley Cooper] and I know who I am, I know what I stand for. That's what Pirelli's celebrating and I'm part of the celebration," explained Shayk.

The supermodel, who believes in astrology, added, "Every woman was given an element. I was [given] wind.”

“When I first heard that, I was like, 'How could I be a wind, because I'm a Capricorn and an earth sign. I'm very grounded and very stubborn and very sturdy. Wind is very free and it's so opposite [of who I am]."

She added, "It's all about capturing this magic where you feel like you're free as the wind. When I look at the picture, when I look at the videos, I feel like, 'Wow, this the moment.'"

