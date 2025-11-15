Nikki Reed reveals rare approach to living healthy life

Photo: Nikki Reed shares cutting out these TWO things changed her life

Nikki Reed has opened up about her longtime health struggles and the surprising lifestyle change that transformed her wellbeing.

During a recent appearance on Taylor Lautner's The Squeeze podcast, the Twilight alum said she believes that parts of the wellness industry sell “fake promises” and often capitalize on people's desperation for answers.

Nikki, who co-runs her own wellness brand, The Absorption Company, with husband Ian Somerhalder, explained, “I live in this space because I love the world of nontraditional medicine, but I also love Western [medicine] that’s very cut and dry.

“I think there’s a place for all of it, and I live somewhere in the middle of this space of wellness but also traditional medicine. I see and appreciate both.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Reed has previously spoken about the years she spent navigating an unexplained medical issue.

While she did not disclose whether she ultimately uncovered a diagnosis, she emphasized one major shift that dramatically improved her health.

“I actually quit all caffeine about seven years ago, and my life got so much better as a result,” she shared.

The actress added that removing alcohol from her lifestyle also played a big role in her overall wellbeing.

“Life is a series of choices, [and] I also don’t drink alcohol,” she said.

“How do I make my life feel the best it can be? What can I cut out that’s not serving me anymore?”

“Here we go, but, yeah, life got better without caffeine,” Nikki concluded.