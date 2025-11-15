Royal family member reacts to Prince Andrew joke as royals stay silent

Mike Tindall shuts down joke about Prince Andrew during podcast chat

Mike Tindall, Princess Anne's son-in-law, brushed off a joke about Prince Andrew during a recent interview, keeping with the royal family’s habit of avoiding public comment on the scandal surrounding the king’s brother.

The former rugby star spoke with The Times alongside his podcast co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne. The trio was discussing their show, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, when Haskell mentioned he regularly teases Tindall about royal matters, including Andrew.

“It’s never the wrong moment for that,” Haskell joked. Tindall immediately shut it down. After some muffled muttering over speakerphone, he ended the exchange with a firm, “I said, ‘No comment!’”

Tindall and Zara are not working royals. Princess Anne chose not to give her children titles, later saying it was “probably easier for them.”

The awkward moment involving Tindall comes shortly after Buckingham Palace announced on October 30 that King Charles had stripped Andrew of his royal titles, including “prince,” following scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision was made with support from senior members of the family, including Prince William.

The royals have stayed largely silent. When William was asked about “change” within the family during his Brazil trip, he steered the conversation to environmental work instead.