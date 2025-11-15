Mel C recalls meeting Nick Dingwall for the first time

Photo: Mel C reveals how she met boyfriend Nick Dingwall in the digital era

Melanie C, famously known as Sporty Spice, opened up about how she found love in a digital age.

During her appearance on the Life Uncut podcast with hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne, the 51-year-old singer revealed she met her partner, Australian model Nick Dingwall, on the exclusive dating app Raya back in November 2023.

"Nobody knows this, but we actually met on Raya," confessed Mel C.

"I don't know how much to divulge, but I was in a relationship previously."

Reflecting on her post-breakup mindset, she admitted, "I never want to meet anyone ever again."

However, after some nudging from friends she decided to give the app a try.

"We’d go through [Raya] to see if there were any hotties on there — see what celebrities we could spot, which is always fun," she joked.

Mel C was in London when she matched with Dingwall, who was all the way in Sydney.

Seemingly, that distance initially worked in her favour, she said, "I'm like, 'Well, he's absolutely not under my feet.'"

With a DJ gig already booked in Australia, she took a chance and made plans to meet him.

After a long day of travel, she kept her dinner date with the model, who had made reservations at a popular Sydney spot.

"I didn't want to let the dude down," she admitted. "And we've been together ever since."