 
Geo News

Mel C recalls meeting Nick Dingwall for the first time

Mel C addressed how she was not looking for love ahead of meeting boyfriend Nick Dingwall

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 15, 2025

Photo: Mel C reveals how she met boyfriend Nick Dingwall in the digital era
Photo: Mel C reveals how she met boyfriend Nick Dingwall in the digital era

Melanie C, famously known as Sporty Spice, opened up about how she found love in a digital age.

During her appearance on the Life Uncut podcast with hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne, the 51-year-old singer revealed she met her partner, Australian model Nick Dingwall, on the exclusive dating app Raya back in November 2023.

Advertisement

"Nobody knows this, but we actually met on Raya," confessed Mel C. 

"I don't know how much to divulge, but I was in a relationship previously."

Reflecting on her post-breakup mindset, she admitted, "I never want to meet anyone ever again." 

However, after some nudging from friends she decided to give the app a try.

"We’d go through [Raya] to see if there were any hotties on there — see what celebrities we could spot, which is always fun," she joked.

Mel C was in London when she matched with Dingwall, who was all the way in Sydney. 

Seemingly, that distance initially worked in her favour, she said, "I'm like, 'Well, he's absolutely not under my feet.'"

With a DJ gig already booked in Australia, she took a chance and made plans to meet him. 

After a long day of travel, she kept her dinner date with the model, who had made reservations at a popular Sydney spot.

"I didn't want to let the dude down," she admitted. "And we've been together ever since."

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kim Kardashian slammed for not passing Bar exam
Kim Kardashian slammed for not passing Bar exam
Halle Bailey shares inspiration to join 'You, Me & Tuscany'
Halle Bailey shares inspiration to join 'You, Me & Tuscany'
Bella Hadid opens up about 'real' medical anxiety amid chronic illness
Bella Hadid opens up about 'real' medical anxiety amid chronic illness
Mark Wahlberg shares new update after daughter's equestrian accident
Mark Wahlberg shares new update after daughter's equestrian accident
Emma Heming reveals painful emotions over Bruce Willis' dementia
Emma Heming reveals painful emotions over Bruce Willis' dementia
Royal family member reacts to Prince Andrew joke as royals stay silent
Royal family member reacts to Prince Andrew joke as royals stay silent
Elizabeth Hurley's bond with Billy Ray Cyrus causing strain at home? Source
Elizabeth Hurley's bond with Billy Ray Cyrus causing strain at home? Source
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott agree on unusual custody setup after split
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott agree on unusual custody setup after split
Jelly Roll shares why his Australia tour broke him mentally
Jelly Roll shares why his Australia tour broke him mentally