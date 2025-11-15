Kourtney Kardashian pays loving tribute to 'handsome' Travis Barker on his big day

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her hubby Travis Barker's 50th birthday!

On Friday, the reality star took to her Instagram handle to pay a loving tribute to Travis on his special day.

Expressing her love for her husband, Kourtney penned, "Wow…Happy 50th birthday to my handsome husband!!"

"Grateful, generous, real, raw, dedicated, devoted, family man, talented, survivor, everything… just some of the words used to describe you by those who know you best!” she continued.

The Kardashians star added, “The leader of our family. My home. You inspire me every single day to be a better person."

"It is an honor to be your wife, and the greatest joy to live life by your side. I am so happy to celebrate you today baby! I love you beyond any words could ever tell,” she concluded.

Along with the lengthy note, Kourtney shared two photos from Travis' joyful birthday celebration.

For those unversed, Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel on April 4, 2022. The couple shares a one-year-old son, Rocky.