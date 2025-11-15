The Beatles' biopics hit major setback

The Beatles’ biopics banned from being shot at Abbey Road

The new The Beatles’ biopics have suffered a major problem.

Reportedly, the filmmakers of all four The Beatles biopics have been banned from shooting at the iconic Abbey Road.

Advertisement

Earlier this year Sony confirmed the cast for the four Beatles projects following a sea of speculation, with all four films set to be released in April 2028.

Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Barry Keoghan will star as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison in the films about The Fab Four.

However, with production underway, it's now been claimed bosses have been blocked from filming at the iconic Abbey Road crossing.

Sam Mendes, who is directing the films, had wanted to recreate the Beatles' 1969 album cover on the crossing.

Westminster Council have reportedly refused permission as filming at the legendary location would force result in the road being temporarily closed, causing traffic chaos.

An insider told The Sun: “It's believed they turned down the request on the basis that they'd have to shut down the road for filming to take place safely.”

They continued, “The trouble is that the huge number of tourists who visit the area often cause disruption by having their picture taken recreating the scene.”

“That would be magnified by having dozens of cast and crew present to do the same thing for " movie. Now the producers are facing the prospect of omitting the scene as they really don't want to rely on CGI because that would not look authentic,” the insider further mentioned.

“The hope is that they kind a road that looks similar enough that they can still make it happen in some form,” the source concluded.