'Jumanji 3': Release date, new cast, and everything we know so far

'Jumanji 3': Full cast of returning and new stars revealed

Jumanji franchise is currently filming the final installment of the fantasy adventure movie.

While Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are all set to reprise their roles for the newest season, there is still a question of who might return for the adventure one last time.

Here's all the details we know about Jumanji 3 so far!

Many Stars Set to Reprise Their Roles in the Last Installment of 'Jumanji':

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, Rhys Darby, Danny DeVito, Marin Hinkle, Nick Jonas, and Brittany O'Grady have officially joined the cast of Jumanji 3.

Not only that, but new faces Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes have also joined the cast lineup.

Filming for the final season of Jumanji has already begun this week in Los Angeles, under the direction of Jake Kasdan.

Jake is best known for his directorial work on many projects, like Red One, Orange County, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

'Jumanji 3' Release Date:

The next Jumanji movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 11, 2026.