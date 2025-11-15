 
Billie Eilish slams Elon Musk amid trillionaire status

Geo News Digital Desk
November 15, 2025

Billie Eilish's criticism echoes her stance on the mega-rich, whom she believes are not doing enough

Elon Musk is on track to become the first trillionaire. Billie Eilish, however, is not impressed by it. Instead, she calls him out for not doing enough for the humanitarian relief efforts.

She shares a post from the activist group My Voice, My Group. It's a carousel of photos that states that there are several ways the Tesla founder could use his wealth to help the world.

$40 billion a year to end world hunger by 2030. Saving endangered animals requires $2 billion per year, which will also help mitigate the extinction risk to 10,433 animals.

Her criticism of Elon echoes the musician's views on wealth distribution regarding the mega-rich in society.

Similarly, the No Time to Die hitmaker previously slammed the billionaires during her acceptance speech at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than kind of ever, especially in our country,” the pop icon shared at the time.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties," Billie concludes.

