Prince Harry reaches out to Palace

Prince Harry has claimed that his office reached out to the Palace and the royal office was briefed on his trip to Canada amid Prince William's Earthshot prize in Brazil.

The Times has reported Harry’s office told reporters that “the Palace” had been informed “as a courtesy” before his trip was made public.

However, the office added it appears no one at the Palace received the memo, leading to questions as to whether it was ever sent.

One source described the situation as “a bit rum”, claiming that nobody in either household appeared to have received advance notice.

Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the link of her report saying, “Prince Harry claims Palace was briefed on trip to Toronto but, as I report, recollections may vary…”

When the duke’s office was asked when they gave the “courtesy” warning and to whom, there came no reply, the report said.

The report added, “It appears to be the latest communication breakdown between the duke and the rest of the royal family at a fragile time for relations between the King and his youngest son.”

Prince Harry announced Canada Trip, overlapping with Prince William’s biggest royal week in Brazil.

During the visit, Harry held meetings with Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, and military charities, including True Patriot Love and The HALO Trust, continuing his ongoing work supporting the veteran community.