Inside Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's relationship woes and one missing detail

With Prince Harry’s memoir Spare making it clear that things weren’t’ all sunshine and roses when Meghan Markle was first introduced into the Firm, ex royal butler Grant Harrold has just revealed that there was one person working actively to mitigate them, and appear as a united front for the world.

The person that took it upon themselves is the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to the former aide who has spoken out on behalf of Slingo.

“Her focus was always on preserving a strong and united front, especially among the younger generation of royals,” he started off by saying.

This was the case because “the late Queen was known for her deep commitment to maintaining unity within the Royal Family.”

So “if she sensed any tension, particularly between Kate and Meghan, she would have quietly stepped in to try and smooth things over.”

But, as per Express Mr Harrold noted, “As Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship grew more serious, it's possible that dynamics behind the scenes began to shift.”

“The Queen would have taken note of any signs of strain. If there was even a hint of things not being right, she would have done what she could to resolve it.”

The qualms between the sister-in-laws ended up making mainstream media either by rumors, reports or revelations from within the household.

The biggest of them being the rift between Kate Middleton and Meghan over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, and the comment about hormones.