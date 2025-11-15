Alarm bells ring as Meghan Markle's money woes get exposed: ‘Harry is freaking out'

Meghan Markle is making Prince Harry worry about their future as money troubles get exposed

Meghan Markle has a number of different priorities it seems and much of them come via her ambitions for Hollywood its being claimed.

Everything has been exposed by a well placed insider that is close to the Sussexes.

They sat down with Heat World and dropped the bombshell, in their claim where they are quoted saying, “For her, it’s time to walk the walk and that means a base that can match up to her ultra A-list ambitions.”

But “For Harry this is all well and good but he worries Meghan’s getting ahead of herself.”

This is especially the case since “money is pretty tight right now after all the investment they’ve sunk into As Ever and other vanity projects.”

However, where the Duchess is concerned, she’s “convinced they can pull it off, to her it’s a natural next step that will help them make more money in the long run since they’ll be much more connected to the power players.”

According to the source, “the way she sees it, if they move closer to the action she’ll end up with way more free time to spend at home.”

But “Harry does worry that she’s stretched too thin with her huge workload so that’s the one selling point for him and she’s leaning into it.”

“Whether it’s enough to convince him to get on board for this move remains to be seen, but Meghan’s got her heart set on it and let's face it, she usually does get what she wants,” they concluded by saying too.