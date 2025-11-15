Johnny Depp gets emotional discussing Tim Burton

Johnny Depp shares personal stories about Tim Burton in new doc

Johnny Depp opened up about his longtime friend Tim Burton while filming new docuseries Tim Burton: Life in the Line.

The actor reportedly spent four hours sharing personal stories about them.

Director Tara Wood told People Magazine that she believes Burton is Depp's "absolute favourite" topic.

She said, "I wish everybody could meet Johnny Depp, because that's another one — you can't explain Johnny Depp to anybody."

Wood went on to add, "You walk in, and first of all, he's so disarming and kind that you're immediately at ease. He was very open. I think Tim Burton is his favorite topic, so he was very willing to [chat]."

As Depp joins the list of celebrities appearing in Life in the Line docuseries, Woods recall her conversation with the actor.

Noting that Johnny Depp "shared a lot," Wood said, "That's why I'm really happy to be releasing independently, because the bonus material, we could have done a documentary on just Tim and Johnny. There's so many interesting things about their relationship and why they are friends and how deep their friendship is."

She also talked about the series of Burton, saying, "The misunderstood monster — you see that in all of his films."

"That's Dumbo, that's Sweeney Todd, that's Corpse Bride, that's [Depp's Sleepy Hollow character] Ichabod Crane, to a certain extent. That character — that's Tim. That's Johnny. That's Winona. I think that's what everybody would come back to, is the misunderstood monster. That's his career," Tara Wood said.