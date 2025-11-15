 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis step out for date amid rain

Photos show Jennifer Aniston holding an umbrella amid rain on her date with Jim Curtis

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 15, 2025

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis snap on outing in Los Angeles
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis snap on outing in Los Angeles

Heads over heels for each other, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis step out for a date as rain delights their evening at Pace in Los Angeles.

Photos show the Friends star wearing a black shirt with a jacket, along with blue jeans. Similarly, her beau matched her black colour with his shirt and brown pants.

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis step out for date amid rain
Advertisement

Jamie Mizrahi, Jennifer's close friend, with her husband, joined the pair for the evening outing.

It is worth noting that The Morning Show star went Instagram official with the hypnotherapist this month after they were first snapped on a yacht in July.

Moreover, an insider previously told People, "Their relationship is different," adding, "She's very excited about it."

"It's obvious that she admires him. She talks about how he has amazing energy, and she loves what he does for living, because it truly helps people, including herself," the source told the outlet.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Johnny Depp gets emotional discussing Tim Burton
Johnny Depp gets emotional discussing Tim Burton
Ali Larter weighs in on her experience working on second season of 'Landman'
Ali Larter weighs in on her experience working on second season of 'Landman'
Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift
Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift
Akon takes hard stance on key divorce matter
Akon takes hard stance on key divorce matter
Pope Leo surprises fans with Vatican meeting with Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine & more
Pope Leo surprises fans with Vatican meeting with Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine & more
Sony Pictures to take Labubu to big screen
Sony Pictures to take Labubu to big screen
Kourtney Kardashian expecting second child with Travis Barker?
Kourtney Kardashian expecting second child with Travis Barker?
Madison Beer gets ‘bored' of performing old songs get her ‘bored'
Madison Beer gets ‘bored' of performing old songs get her ‘bored'
Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about her worst fear
Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about her worst fear