Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis step out for date amid rain

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis snap on outing in Los Angeles

Heads over heels for each other, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis step out for a date as rain delights their evening at Pace in Los Angeles.



Photos show the Friends star wearing a black shirt with a jacket, along with blue jeans. Similarly, her beau matched her black colour with his shirt and brown pants.

Jamie Mizrahi, Jennifer's close friend, with her husband, joined the pair for the evening outing.

It is worth noting that The Morning Show star went Instagram official with the hypnotherapist this month after they were first snapped on a yacht in July.

Moreover, an insider previously told People, "Their relationship is different," adding, "She's very excited about it."

"It's obvious that she admires him. She talks about how he has amazing energy, and she loves what he does for living, because it truly helps people, including herself," the source told the outlet.