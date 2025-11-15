George Clooney leaves wife Amal 'furious' after shocking confession

George Clooney faces marriage crisis after 'drunk night' confession

George Clooney has reportedly sparked tension in his house after shocking confession about getting drunk.

Recently, the actor confessed getting "barely-walking drunk" after losing out on a Tony Awards.

Now, insiders have revealed that this confession has left wife Amal Clooney "furious."

The source told Radar Online, "She's upset that he's sliding back into bad habits."

Adding, "She's made it very clear she won't tolerate it if he falls off the wagon again – and now, here he is, bragging about it!"

This comes after Amal reportedly urged George, known for heavy partying lifestyle once, to cut back following a frightening pancreatitis scare in 2021.

The source revealed, "George was off the booze for a long time, and it took a huge amount of willpower and discipline. He did it because he knew his life was healthier and safer when he wasn't under the influence."

"The hangovers were brutal, and Amal hated that he always went overboard and could never just have one or two glasses," the tipster added.

While Amal Clooney is standing by her husband, George Clooney for now, insider shared that she has "made it clear she won't tolerate it if he hits the bottle on a regular basis again."

"He may joke about it, but if he wants to go back to that way of life, he's playing Russian roulette with his marriage," they added.