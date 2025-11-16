Kate Middleton hides deeper meaning in new video, says body language guru

Kate Middleton’s new spring video is sending a hidden message to her family, says an expert.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently preparing for her Christmas Carol Service, turned to her social media to share a fresh video with her admirers.

She said: "As the days grow shorter and the shadows grow longer, the energy of summer withdraws into autumn. This is a season for reflection and refinement.

Speaking about autumn, Kate added :”Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter, just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed. Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most, encouraging us to simply pay attention and listen. With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us there is beauty to be found in change, impermanence and in letting go.”

"These are the natural cycles of life. Whilst the blossoms fall and the colours fade, the roots grow deeper. Stronger. Let love be the root that holds us, the light that guides us, with hope, through change. Endure."

Speaking about Kate’s body language, correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "It is very much on the same wavelength as the previous videos for spring and summer.

"I don’t think she is using this as some kind of coded message about family relations. I think she is simply inviting us all to share in the lessons that nature can teach us. To be in harmony and at peace with the natural changes that life brings. She is once again making it clear that, in her view, love underpins everything,” she said.

"'Letting go' could in her own case refer to trying to put the trauma of her cancer diagnosis behind her. She and the family have got a fresh start in their new home and can let go of the memories of the past couple of years.

Speaking about the undertones of her statement, Judi said: “I don’t think she is making any kind of reference to Harry or Andrew, but it’s probably not too much of a stretch to imagine that she is talking about her deep love for William and her children, and how that keeps her grounded, rooted and secure.”