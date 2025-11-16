Queen Elizabeth II saw ‘signs of strains' in Kate, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II was adamant on resolving tensions between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Her Majesty was supportive of the fact that her family remains in peace and wanted to fix tensions between her grand daughters in-law.

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, former Royal butler Grant Harold says: "Her focus was always on preserving a strong and united front, especially among the younger generation of royals."

Harrold also suggested: "As Prince Harryand Meghan's relationship grew more serious, it's possible that dynamics behind the scenes began to shift. The Queen would have taken note of any signs of strain. If there was even a hint of things not being right, she would have done what she could to resolve it."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.