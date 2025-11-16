Meghan Markle shares new 'As Ever' clip ahead of Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle is adding a social media update on her lifestyle brand ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Duchess of Sussex is seemingly hinting special collection ahead of the festive season as she is spotted hiding presents in a sock.

On the official 'As Ever' Instagram page, the mother-of-tw added: "Oh, we see you! Not even Thanksgiving yet and you’ve already got this in the bag."

This comes as a source tells Heat World: “For her, it’s time to walk the walk and that means a base that can match up to her ultra A-list ambitions.”

But “For Harry this is all well and good but he worries Meghan’s getting ahead of herself.”

This is especially the case since “money is pretty tight right now after all the investment they’ve sunk into As Ever and other vanity projects.”

However, where the Duchess is concerned, she’s “convinced they can pull it off, to her it’s a natural next step that will help them make more money in the long run since they’ll be much more connected to the power players.”

According to the source, “the way she sees it, if they move closer to the action she’ll end up with way more free time to spend at home.”