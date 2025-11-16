Michelle Obama responds to calls for a 2028 presidential run

Michelle Obama says Americans are ‘lying’ about wanting her as president

Michelle Obama isn’t buying the idea that Americans truly want her to run for president.

Michelle's recent refusal came while speaking at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on November 5 about her new book, The Look.

During the live talk, the former first lady, 61, said people should stop pretending they’re ready for a woman in the White House.

Referencing Donald Trump’s 2024 win over Kamala Harris, she said, “Sadly, we ain’t ready.”

“You’re not ready for a woman. Don’t waste my time,” Michelle told the audience, referring to supporters who push her to launch a campaign.

Michelle went on to say the country still has “a lot of growing up to do,” noting that many men “do not feel like they can be led by a woman.”

Despite years of public pressure, Michelle has repeatedly stated she has no interest in politics.

In past interviews, including a 2018 appearance on Today, she said she has “never wanted to be a politician.” She also previously cited her daughters, Sasha and Malia, as one reason she would not pursue the presidency.