Kris Jenner reveals what she wants to focus on after turning 70

The Kardashians-Jenners are now hoping for a smaller celebration for Christmas this year

Nimah Saleem
November 16, 2025

Kris Jenner shares her life goals after her 70th birthday bash

Kris Jenner is looking ahead after marking her 70th birthday with a lavish James Bond-themed party hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion. 

Speaking to E! News after the November 5 celebration, she said her priorities going forward are “family and my friends.”

Kris explained that her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, 91, has inspired how she wants to age. “My mom worked until she was 82. That’s what kept her young and excited to get up every morning,” she said. “I hope to be exactly the same, and I hope to be healthy.”

She added that her focus now is on her children, grandchildren, and maintaining her well-being.

Earlier this week, Kris shared photos from the star-studded party on Instagram, calling it “one of the very best nights of my entire life.” A source told PEOPLE the event was so extravagant it had “practically zero budget.”

The family’s holiday gathering, however, may not hit the same scale. Kris said their annual Christmas Eve party will still happen, but “might be a little smaller” this year after her 70th birthday “blowout bash.”

