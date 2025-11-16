Eddie Murphy reflects on his 'cool' childhood

Photo: Eddie Murphy shares he knew fame was coming from the start

Eddie Murphy has gotten candid about his childhood and how he always felt destined for fame.

In his new memoir Being Eddie, the iconic comedian reflects on his early years, revealing that even as a kid, he had a sense of where life was heading.

“I knew I was going to be famous — I was the funniest kid, always,” Murphy told Fox News.

However, he asserted that it was not in the typical class clown style.

“I was always the cool dude,” he said.

“I wore suits to school, carried a briefcase. I was the cool dude in the back who could do impressions of teachers or the school bully. I had a line and a voice very early on.”

Decades into a blockbuster career, the 63-year-old actor said his priority now is inner peace.

“I try to spend as much time as I can with constructive thinking — constructive thinking is the present moment,” Murphy shared, explaining his philosophy for staying grounded despite decades in the spotlight