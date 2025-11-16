Eddie Murphy expresses frustration over 'Dreamgirls' Oscar loss

Photo: Eddie Murphy addresses rare reason for frustration post 'Dreamgirls' Oscar loss

Eddie Murphy did not mince words about a loss which felt deeply personal.

In his documentary, Being Eddie, the comedian addressed how he felt when he did not take home the Oscar for Dreamgirls.

As fans will be aware, the actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2007 but lost out to Alan Arkin.

Reflecting on the experience, he said that if left him feeling irritated.

“Not winning the Oscar or not winning anything is not the m****** for me. The m****** for me is that I get dressed and come to the thing, 'cause I would usually not go to award shows," Murphy reasoned.

"That's... whenever I lose, I'm like, 'These m************ made me come all the way down.' I could have f****** lost at home. I'm all in the f****** tuxedo. What a... a waste of time. I'm never, like, 'Oh, I didn't win.' I'm like, 'Hey, make me come down here for nothing?'"

Despite the frustration, Murphy insisted that he is still unfazed by awards.

"It's always wonderful to win stuff, but if I don't win, I don't give a f***. I still come home, and it's... I'm still Eddie in the morning."