 
Geo News

Eddie Murphy expresses frustration over 'Dreamgirls' Oscar loss

Eddie Murphy has gotten candid about how he really felt post 'Dreamgirls' Oscar loss

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

November 16, 2025

Photo: Eddie Murphy addresses rare reason for frustration post Dreamgirls Oscar loss
Photo: Eddie Murphy addresses rare reason for frustration post 'Dreamgirls' Oscar loss

Eddie Murphy did not mince words about a loss which felt deeply personal. 

In his documentary, Being Eddie, the comedian addressed how he felt when he did not take home the Oscar for Dreamgirls

Advertisement

As fans will be aware, the actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2007 but lost out to Alan Arkin. 

Reflecting on the experience, he said that if left him feeling irritated.

“Not winning the Oscar or not winning anything is not the m****** for me. The m****** for me is that I get dressed and come to the thing, 'cause I would usually not go to award shows," Murphy reasoned.

"That's... whenever I lose, I'm like, 'These m************ made me come all the way down.' I could have f****** lost at home. I'm all in the f****** tuxedo. What a... a waste of time. I'm never, like, 'Oh, I didn't win.' I'm like, 'Hey, make me come down here for nothing?'"

Despite the frustration, Murphy insisted that he is still unfazed by awards.

"It's always wonderful to win stuff, but if I don't win, I don't give a f***. I still come home, and it's... I'm still Eddie in the morning."

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Michelle Obama responds to calls for a 2028 presidential run
Michelle Obama responds to calls for a 2028 presidential run
Dick Van Dyke opens up about realities of aging ahead of 100th birthday
Dick Van Dyke opens up about realities of aging ahead of 100th birthday
What destroyed my 'friend' Kanye West?
What destroyed my 'friend' Kanye West?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs becomes symbol of hope behind bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs becomes symbol of hope behind bars
'Masterpiece': Director raves about 'Stranger Things' finale
'Masterpiece': Director raves about 'Stranger Things' finale
Travis Barker reveals his only 'vice' amid healthy lifestyle
Travis Barker reveals his only 'vice' amid healthy lifestyle
Director relates to Netflix's 'In Your Dreams' story
Director relates to Netflix's 'In Your Dreams' story
Simu Liu breaks silence on working with Marvel legends
Simu Liu breaks silence on working with Marvel legends
Jeff Lewis shares he apologized to Andy Cohen post misstep
Jeff Lewis shares he apologized to Andy Cohen post misstep