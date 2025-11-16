Richard Gere shares the Buddhist lesson he teaches his three sons

Richard Gere says kindness is the core lesson he teaches his sons

Richard Gere says the most important Buddhist lesson he passes on to his three sons is kindness.

Speaking at the DOC NYC Visionaries Tribute Luncheon in New York City on Nov. 12, the 76-year-old actor said he teaches by example rather than pressure. “You show kindness. That’s the best thing you can do,” he told PEOPLE.

Advertisement

Gere, who was introduced to Buddhism more than 45 years ago and developed a close friendship with the Dalai Lama, said his oldest son, 25-year-old Homer James Jigme Gere, has come to the practice on his own.

“He thanks me for not pushing anything on him, but he’s a meditator now. He found it himself,” he said. Homer’s middle name, Jigme, means “fearless” in Tibetan.

Gere also shares sons Alexander, 6, and James, 5, with his wife, Alejandra Silva.

Reflecting on the values he hopes his sons will carry through life, Gere recalled advice he once heard the Dalai Lama give to expectant parents worried about raising a child in a difficult world.

The Dalai Lama told them to teach a child to be kind even to insects, saying that respect for all life becomes a foundation for everything else.

Gere recently produced the documentary Wisdom of Happiness, centered on the Dalai Lama’s teachings, and said the project has deepened his own understanding of joy as a longtime Buddhist.