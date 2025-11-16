Sarah Furguson's daughters step up as drinking gets worse

Sarah Furguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are currently surrounding her as her drinking fears heighten

Sarah Furguson is currently in the midst of an over drinking binge which an aide claims is pickling her organs and makes it look like she has a death wish or suicidal ideations.

With this out in the universe its being said by a family source that her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are growing concerned.

Reportedly, “the girls are deeply concerned. They're constantly checking in, urging her to ease up on the drinking and take care of herself.”

As of this point “they've even reached out to other relatives to make sure someone's always looking out for her.”

One of the family members that have stepped up is Sarah's older sister, public relations executive Jane Ferguson Luedecke.

According to a royal source, “Jane's doing her best to cheer her up, but Sarah just isn't herself. She's been in tears often and keeps saying she feels stuck.”

Also while “she still promises to support Andrew, but deep down she knows their paths have split – and it's really weighing on her.”

The only thing that is helping her at the moment, according to one member of her current staff, At the Royal Lodge she will soon move out from is her pets because they are keeping her ‘grounded’.

“They're the only thing that truly soothes her. But when evening comes and she's alone again in The Doghouse, all the anxiety and dark thoughts creep back in,” the staffer concluded by saying.