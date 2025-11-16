 
Geo News

Sarah Furguson's daughters step up as drinking gets worse

Sarah Furguson's daughters' fear kick into high gear as their mom starts hitting the bottom of a bottle

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 16, 2025

Sarah Furguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are currently surrounding her as her drinking fears heighten
Sarah Furguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are currently surrounding her as her drinking fears heighten

Sarah Furguson is currently in the midst of an over drinking binge which an aide claims is pickling her organs and makes it look like she has a death wish or suicidal ideations.

With this out in the universe its being said by a family source that her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are growing concerned.

Advertisement

Reportedly, “the girls are deeply concerned. They're constantly checking in, urging her to ease up on the drinking and take care of herself.”

As of this point “they've even reached out to other relatives to make sure someone's always looking out for her.”

One of the family members that have stepped up is Sarah's older sister, public relations executive Jane Ferguson Luedecke.

According to a royal source, “Jane's doing her best to cheer her up, but Sarah just isn't herself. She's been in tears often and keeps saying she feels stuck.”

Also while “she still promises to support Andrew, but deep down she knows their paths have split – and it's really weighing on her.”

The only thing that is helping her at the moment, according to one member of her current staff, At the Royal Lodge she will soon move out from is her pets because they are keeping her ‘grounded’.

“They're the only thing that truly soothes her. But when evening comes and she's alone again in The Doghouse, all the anxiety and dark thoughts creep back in,” the staffer concluded by saying. 

Advertisement

More From Royals

King Charles honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet gesture as he turns 77
King Charles honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet gesture as he turns 77
Kate Middleton hides deeper meaning in new video, says body language guru
Kate Middleton hides deeper meaning in new video, says body language guru
Queen Elizabeth II saw ‘signs of strains' in Kate, Meghan
Queen Elizabeth II saw ‘signs of strains' in Kate, Meghan
Andrew ‘massage' needs exposed in Jeffrey Epstein emails
Andrew ‘massage' needs exposed in Jeffrey Epstein emails
Sarah Ferguson is told ‘wise' way out of Royal Family
Sarah Ferguson is told ‘wise' way out of Royal Family
Meghan Markle shares new 'As Ever' clip ahead of Thanksgiving
Meghan Markle shares new 'As Ever' clip ahead of Thanksgiving
Glen Powell sheds light on his ‘dream' of hosting SNL
Glen Powell sheds light on his ‘dream' of hosting SNL
How can Andrew ‘avoid' legal charges in Jeffrey Epstein scandal?
How can Andrew ‘avoid' legal charges in Jeffrey Epstein scandal?
Princess Beatrice's husband supports Princess Eugenie as she represents King Charles
Princess Beatrice's husband supports Princess Eugenie as she represents King Charles