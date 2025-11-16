Nicole Scherzinger reveals how she gathered ‘courage' for ‘Sunset Blvd.'

Nicole Scherzinger gathered ‘courage' to ask Glenn Close to sign the cast album

Nicole Scherzinger "mustered up the courage" to ask her Sunset Boulevard predecessor Glenn Close to sign the cast album when she visited her backstage at the show.

The Fatal Attraction actress, who originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway, paid a visit to see the former Pussycat Dolls singer take on the character in the revival.

Remembering that night in an interview with Variety, Scherzinger revealed that Close wrote her a touching message when she signed her Sunset Boulevard vinyl.

"She said this was arguably one of the greatest roles ever written. And it really tests your mettle, as she knows. I was nervous, but then I mustered up the courage to ask her to sign my album," she shared.

"And guess what she wrote on it? 'To my soulmate. Love, Glenn.' I couldn't believe it. Like, how cool is that?" Nicole gushed.

The Hawaii-born singer posted several photos from her "surreal" backstage encounter with Close on Instagram at that time. In the caption, she praised the "kind, generous, and open-hearted" actress for "gracing us with your luminous, grounded presence".

"To share stories with you and bond over Norma was a dream come true," she wrote, adding, "Thank you for giving us new ways to dream. Your Norma is powerful, and now I feel she'll always be a part of our theatre - and of my performance. This is for our great love of Norma Desmond."