Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life after public stripping comes to light

Inside Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s life on the King’s dime

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor seems to be living like a King, despite having been stripped of his titles and military honors by his brother and King of England.

Insight into how his stripping has effected his life has been brought to light by a well placed insider that is close to Heat World.

Advertisement

According to their claims, “Andrew is still acting completely entitled, you’d think he’d slink off with his tail between his legs, but no, he’s still wants to be the man of the manor and is insisting on being waited on hand and foot at a great cost to the King’s own personal coffers.”

Also “for now, life is still going on pretty much as normal for Andrew, at least when it comes to his daily luxuries, and the excess is sickening.”

According to the insider, while “he doesn’t drink, but he still loves to host his friends. Although now it’s mostly a sad group of hangers-on because the majority of the London social set has turned their backs on him. But that hasn’t stopped him from ordering in crates of champagne and fine wines every week. And he insists on a proper silver service dinner every night, even if it’s just him and Fergie.”

All in all, “You’d never guess that he’s been told to tighten his belt because he’s just as gluttonous and wasteful as always.” Because “every day starts with a full cooked breakfast prepared by his personal chef and laid out in royal style, with enough to feed a small army, even though most times it’s just Andrew eating all alone at the head of this massive table.”

“And it continues that way all day. He loves to sit down to a huge lunch, pheasant, venison, prime rib, nothing is too rich for him, and he refuses to compromise on the quality.”

“He wants piles of food, even if it all gets chucked in the bin after, so the monthly bills at the butcher alone are astronomical,” the source concluded by saying.