Bradley Cooper's ex talks about protecting their 8-year-old from 'beauty standards'

Bradley Cooper shares a daughter Lea, 8, with ex-partner Irina Shayk

Geo News Digital Desk
November 16, 2025

Irina Shayk spills on beauty lessons she's teaching her and Bradley Cooper's daughter

Irina Shayk opened up about parenting 8-year-old daughter Leo De Seine, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper.

Speaking with People Magazine, the model shared how she's protecting daughter Lea from "so many beauty standards out there."

Irina said, "I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that of course I try to protect my daughter from."

Adding, "It's very important and I really hope that it's not a trend."

Moreover, Irina hopes that her daughter Lea follows to "stand up for who you are."

Admitting that she herself learned loving herself with time, Irina said, "in this industry, there is so many things that now you can perfect and adjust, and I always say, you just have to love who you are."

"I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother and I feel very comfortable in my own skin," Irina added. "Imperfections could be perfect. I mean, you can look at one of the most beautiful women in the world and maybe they don't have a perfect nose or lips or ears, but that's the beauty of them. So, I'm standing up for natural beauty, celebrating who you are."

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcomed daughter Lea in 2017 and broke up two years later.

