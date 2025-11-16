 
Britney Spears melts hearts in her video alongside Kim, Khloe Kardashian

Britney Spears surprises fans with an Instagram video cameo showing Kim Kardsahian and Khloe Kardashian in a geriatric bed

By
Hiba Anjum
|

November 16, 2025

Kim and Khloe Kardashian appear alongside Britney Spears

Britney Spears has just shared a video alongside some members of the Kardashian clan and added a heartstring tugging caption that is melting hearts.

The video in question shows the singer vibrating alongside the reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in their home, atop a geriatric bed, according to one of the sisters.

Britney is even seen kissing Kim on the cheek, before saying, “Oh, we’re just chillin’.”

The caption however was what tugged at heartstrings because it thanked the sisters for a number of things. From ‘allowing’ Britney to play with their kids, to having dinner etc.

The post reads, “such a warm, beautiful, kind family… Thank you for allowing me to play with your kids and dinner!!! It was an honor to spend time with you guys!! Happy Holidays”.

Check it out Below:


