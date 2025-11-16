Meghan Markle deemed 'not worthy' of traditional symbol of duty

Meghan Markle brutally slammed for lack of 'duty' and 'loyalty'

Meghan Markle has been slammed by a royal expert who thinks she has insulted the UK with a recent move.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped out on Remembrance Weekend to attend Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party with Prince Harry.

Advertisement

While the Duke of Sussex wore a poppy, which is traditionally worn by Brits to pay homage to war victims, Meghan noticeably opted out of wearing one.

The couple was clad in black and white ensembles to match the James Bond theme of the party.

To address the backlash, sources told the Daily Mail that Meghan couldn’t get her hands on a poppy since they’re not widely available in the US.

Writing for GB News, royal expert Lee Cohen fiercely criticized Meghan for not displaying a poppy.

He wrote: "Meghan's relationship to Britain appears purely transactional - when it suits her. When respect requires effort or humility, she demurs.”

He remarked, “When it requires glamour or victimhood, she embraces it."

Cohen added, "Meghan's excuse for not wearing a poppy this Remembrance weekend was not simply unconvincing - it was insulting.”

He then took a more direct tone, writing, “But in a way, her absence of the flower was fitting. The poppy is for those who carry a sense of duty, gratitude, and loyalty.”

"Meghan has demonstrated time and again that she carries none of these. Better she didn’t wear it. She is not worthy of it," Cohen concluded his eviscerating comments.