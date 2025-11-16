Jelly Roll's new addiction revealed after losing 200 lbs

 
Jelly Roll recently revealed his new obsession with designer fashion.

After losing almost 200 lbs, the country superstar jokingly wrote on Instagram, "I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account."

Now, insiders told Radar Online that once used to indulge n drugs and food, Roll is now indulging in luxury.

A source told the outlet, "He used to indulge his addiction to drugs and alcohol and food, but since he got sober and slimmed down, he's acquired a taste for the finer things in life."

Adding, "He's dropping cash on everything from video games to a personal chef who prepares him healthy meals."

"He's earned it, but people hope he learns to rein it in because some famous folks went bankrupt that way," the source added further.

Notably, Jelly Roll revealed earlier about not feeling welcomed to the Louis Vuitton store.

"Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place," he shared in a video posted on his social media.

