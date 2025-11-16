 
Geo News

Eddie Murphy on being compared to Nick Cannon over large brood

Eddie Murphy and Nick Cannon are known for being dads to many kids

By
Maryam Nasir
|

November 16, 2025

Eddie Murphy gets honest about comparison with Nick Cannon
Eddie Murphy gets honest about comparison with Nick Cannon

Eddie Murphy and Nick Cannon have often been compared due to their large broods.

But Murphy, who has 10 kids, has never given Nick any advice on parenting that many kids.

Advertisement

"I've never talked to Nick," Murphy, 64, told People. He wondered if he’s ever met Nick, adding, "I didn't give him any parenting advice."

He noted that people always tell him about Nick’s 12 kids.

He said, "People always say, 'Nick Canon, he got, like, 12 kids.' "

However, he noted that he didn’t have all his 10 kids when he was

"I didn't have that many when I was that young. God bless him," he said.

Discussing if he always wanted to have many kids, Murphy said, “It just happened.”

“I never knew I would have 10 kids, but now it’s the best thing ever. If you can afford that many kids, you should have as many kids as you can afford. That is fun,” he gushed.

Murphy is reflecting on his five-decade-long career in the new documentary Being Eddie. The actor and comedian shares five of his kids with his first wife, Nicole. He shares three other kids with past girlfriends and two with his current wife, Paige Butcher. 

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Britney Spears melts hearts in her video alongside Kim, Khloe Kardashian
Britney Spears melts hearts in her video alongside Kim, Khloe Kardashian
KATSEYE releases their full set list for The Beautiful Chaos Tour: Check out Below
KATSEYE releases their full set list for The Beautiful Chaos Tour: Check out Below
Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs takes infuencer to court
Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs takes infuencer to court
Nicole Scherzinger reveals how she gathered ‘courage' for ‘Sunset Blvd.'
Nicole Scherzinger reveals how she gathered ‘courage' for ‘Sunset Blvd.'
Pusha T and Virginia Williams announce baby no. 2
Pusha T and Virginia Williams announce baby no. 2
Tony winning star Elizabeth Franz dies at age 84
Tony winning star Elizabeth Franz dies at age 84
Adam Sandler reflects on 22 years of marriage
Adam Sandler reflects on 22 years of marriage
Richard Gere shares the Buddhist lesson he teaches his three sons
Richard Gere shares the Buddhist lesson he teaches his three sons
Eddie Murphy expresses frustration over 'Dreamgirls' Oscar loss
Eddie Murphy expresses frustration over 'Dreamgirls' Oscar loss