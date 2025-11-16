Eddie Murphy on being compared to Nick Cannon over large brood

Eddie Murphy gets honest about comparison with Nick Cannon

Eddie Murphy and Nick Cannon have often been compared due to their large broods.

But Murphy, who has 10 kids, has never given Nick any advice on parenting that many kids.

"I've never talked to Nick," Murphy, 64, told People. He wondered if he’s ever met Nick, adding, "I didn't give him any parenting advice."

He noted that people always tell him about Nick’s 12 kids.

He said, "People always say, 'Nick Canon, he got, like, 12 kids.' "

However, he noted that he didn’t have all his 10 kids when he was

"I didn't have that many when I was that young. God bless him," he said.

Discussing if he always wanted to have many kids, Murphy said, “It just happened.”

“I never knew I would have 10 kids, but now it’s the best thing ever. If you can afford that many kids, you should have as many kids as you can afford. That is fun,” he gushed.

Murphy is reflecting on his five-decade-long career in the new documentary Being Eddie. The actor and comedian shares five of his kids with his first wife, Nicole. He shares three other kids with past girlfriends and two with his current wife, Paige Butcher.