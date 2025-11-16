Lucien Laviscount gets honest about 'Scream Queens' role

Lucien Laviscount recalls 'Scream Queens' casting process

Lucien Laviscount was Earl Grey before he was handsome Britisher Alfie in Emily in Paris.

Laviscount had such a good time playing the character in Scream Queens that he looks forward to any future collaboration with Ryan Murphy.

“I would love nothing more than to work with Ryan again,” Laviscount, 33, told Us Weekly.

"I would love, love, love, love [the idea of appearing on Murphy’s Kim Kardashian starrer All’s Fair or anthology series Monster]. It’d be a good fit,"

He recalled the casting process for Scream Queens sharing, “I auditioned for a role and didn’t get it. I’m not going to say which role but I auditioned for one role and then I got flown out to L.A. We auditioned on the Glee set and then I got a phone call and I didn’t get the job.”

However, Murphy wanted Laviscount in the show, and wrote him a part.

"Next thing you know, I got a phone call from Ryan saying, ‘I’m going to write you a part,'" he recalled. "But that’s how it works. I don’t know how his mind works — to be honest — and I don’t want to know because it’s kind of sick and twisted and all these great things. But I just like to be on the other side of it with him. It would be great to work with him again."

Lucien Laviscount will return as Alfie in Emily In Paris season 5 on December 18, on Netflix.