 
Geo News

Lucien Laviscount gets honest about 'Scream Queens' role

Lucien Laviscount played Earl Grey in Ryan Murphy's 'Scream Queens'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 16, 2025

Lucien Laviscount recalls Scream Queens casting process
Lucien Laviscount recalls 'Scream Queens' casting process

Lucien Laviscount was Earl Grey before he was handsome Britisher Alfie in Emily in Paris.

Laviscount had such a good time playing the character in Scream Queens that he looks forward to any future collaboration with Ryan Murphy.

Advertisement

“I would love nothing more than to work with Ryan again,” Laviscount, 33, told Us Weekly.

"I would love, love, love, love [the idea of appearing on Murphy’s Kim Kardashian starrer All’s Fair or anthology series Monster]. It’d be a good fit," 

He recalled the casting process for Scream Queens sharing, “I auditioned for a role and didn’t get it. I’m not going to say which role but I auditioned for one role and then I got flown out to L.A. We auditioned on the Glee set and then I got a phone call and I didn’t get the job.”

However, Murphy wanted Laviscount in the show, and wrote him a part.

"Next thing you know, I got a phone call from Ryan saying, ‘I’m going to write you a part,'" he recalled. "But that’s how it works. I don’t know how his mind works — to be honest — and I don’t want to know because it’s kind of sick and twisted and all these great things. But I just like to be on the other side of it with him. It would be great to work with him again."

Lucien Laviscount will return as Alfie in Emily In Paris season 5 on December 18, on Netflix.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Britney Spears melts hearts in her video alongside Kim, Khloe Kardashian
Britney Spears melts hearts in her video alongside Kim, Khloe Kardashian
KATSEYE releases their full set list for The Beautiful Chaos Tour: Check out Below
KATSEYE releases their full set list for The Beautiful Chaos Tour: Check out Below
Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs takes infuencer to court
Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs takes infuencer to court
Nicole Scherzinger reveals how she gathered ‘courage' for ‘Sunset Blvd.'
Nicole Scherzinger reveals how she gathered ‘courage' for ‘Sunset Blvd.'
Pusha T and Virginia Williams announce baby no. 2
Pusha T and Virginia Williams announce baby no. 2
Tony winning star Elizabeth Franz dies at age 84
Tony winning star Elizabeth Franz dies at age 84
Adam Sandler reflects on 22 years of marriage
Adam Sandler reflects on 22 years of marriage
Richard Gere shares the Buddhist lesson he teaches his three sons
Richard Gere shares the Buddhist lesson he teaches his three sons
Eddie Murphy expresses frustration over 'Dreamgirls' Oscar loss
Eddie Murphy expresses frustration over 'Dreamgirls' Oscar loss