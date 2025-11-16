Robert Irwin's family fears 'worst nightmare' amid 'DWTS' fame

Robert Irwin family afraid he won't return to conservationism after 'DWTS'

Robert Irwin is living it up in Los Angeles during his run on Dancing With the Stars, and his family fear he won’t return to his environmental conservation work.

"That has sent his family into a panic," shared a source.

The star has been making headlines since his debut in the show, which his siter Bindi won in 2015. He even got a video message from Prince William during rehearsals.

Now, his family is worried he’s enjoying the celebrity lifestyle a little too much and won’t return to Australia.

"She went under the guise of helping out with some publicity for him, but the truth is she wants to help reel him back in. She's very worried," said an insider of Bindi, per Radar Online.

"He's completely under the Hollywood spell right now, and it's no wonder because he's getting spoiled rotten," they added.

The son of the famed Steve Irwin is reportedly being invited to parties by A-listers and being showered by gifts by brands and celebs.

"He's getting clothes and watches, he's being chauffeured around like a movie star, and all he has to do is say he wants something, and a team of people jump to get it for him. It can be very intoxicating," said a source.

"His mom and sister can't help worrying what it will do to him," they added.

His mom Terri, and sister Bindi don’t just miss him, but need him to help pay off debts of their zoo in Australia as well as help in running it.

The mole explained, "Terri needs Robert. That he's started talking about setting up his life in L.A. permanently, even after the show wraps, is her worst nightmare."

"They're a very close family and they don't want him a million miles away. Also, they say they need him at the zoo to keep it running. It's a massive operation and Robert is a huge part of it," the mole concluded.