Prince William makes dramatic move to end feud with Prince Harry

Prince William takes historic step to heal rift with Prince Harry

Prince William has said to be give in to pressure from King Charles and Kate Middleton as he offers olive branch to Prince Harry after years of feud.

According to a report by Radar Online, the Prince of Wales has taken a dramatic move to end the feud with his brother but on his own terms.

Five years after “Megxit,” William has extended an olive branch to Harry but only if discussions are carefully planned and supervised, noted an insider.

They shared that William remains wary after Harry’s bombshell 2023 memoir Spare and past interviews and has avoided casual contact him.

An insider told the publication that the future King is "finally coming around to the idea of truce talks” with the Duke of Sussex.

"There's no way he's willing to pick up the phone and do this casually,” they said, adding that the meeting "would need to be a supervised discussion, handled with total discretion."

The source revealed that “a lot of courtiers still don't trust him an inch and they think it's crucial for William to stand his ground and stay far away from the Sussexes."

"He's made it known time and again that he doesn't approve of how easy-handed Charles has been with Harry and Meghan," they added.

The insider referred to reports claiming that William is planning to take away royal titles of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

But he has now abandoned his plans due to the changed perspectives of Charles and the Princess of Wales, who have both fought cancer.

"There's only so much resistance he can put up against his own wife and father, who are telling him in no uncertain terms that enough is enough and it's high time for peace."