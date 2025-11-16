 
Geo News

Prince William makes dramatic move to end feud with Prince Harry

Prince William finally extends olive branch to Prince Harry after years of feud

By
F. Quraishi
|

November 16, 2025

Prince William takes historic step to heal rift with Prince Harry
Prince William takes historic step to heal rift with Prince Harry

Prince William has said to be give in to pressure from King Charles and Kate Middleton as he offers olive branch to Prince Harry after years of feud.

According to a report by Radar Online, the Prince of Wales has taken a dramatic move to end the feud with his brother but on his own terms.

Advertisement

Five years after “Megxit,” William has extended an olive branch to Harry but only if discussions are carefully planned and supervised, noted an insider.

They shared that William remains wary after Harry’s bombshell 2023 memoir Spare and past interviews and has avoided casual contact him.

An insider told the publication that the future King is "finally coming around to the idea of truce talks” with the Duke of Sussex.

"There's no way he's willing to pick up the phone and do this casually,” they said, adding that the meeting "would need to be a supervised discussion, handled with total discretion."

The source revealed that “a lot of courtiers still don't trust him an inch and they think it's crucial for William to stand his ground and stay far away from the Sussexes."

"He's made it known time and again that he doesn't approve of how easy-handed Charles has been with Harry and Meghan," they added.

Prince William makes dramatic move to end feud with Prince Harry

The insider referred to reports claiming that William is planning to take away royal titles of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. 

But he has now abandoned his plans due to the changed perspectives of Charles and the Princess of Wales, who have both fought cancer.

"There's only so much resistance he can put up against his own wife and father, who are telling him in no uncertain terms that enough is enough and it's high time for peace." 

Advertisement

More From Royals

Concerns grow as Prince Harry's body language around Meghan Markle changes
Concerns grow as Prince Harry's body language around Meghan Markle changes
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life after public stripping comes to light
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life after public stripping comes to light
Prince William's behavior towards desperate Prince Harry exposes big woes
Prince William's behavior towards desperate Prince Harry exposes big woes
Insider a second accuser's story about Jeffrey Epstein & Andrew
Insider a second accuser's story about Jeffrey Epstein & Andrew
Sarah Furguson's daughters step up as drinking gets worse
Sarah Furguson's daughters step up as drinking gets worse
Princess Beatrice opens up about ‘incredibly personal' aspect of life
Princess Beatrice opens up about ‘incredibly personal' aspect of life
Sarah Furguson fears she will be next as Andrew's life faces risk from ‘shadowy figures'
Sarah Furguson fears she will be next as Andrew's life faces risk from ‘shadowy figures'
King Charles honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet gesture as he turns 77
King Charles honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet gesture as he turns 77
Kate Middleton hides deeper meaning in new video, says body language guru
Kate Middleton hides deeper meaning in new video, says body language guru