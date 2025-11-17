Lucien Laviscount reflects on working with Ryan Murphy

Photo: Lucien Laviscount recalls working with 'twisted' Ryan Murphy

Lucien Laviscount is looking back fondly at his time working with Ryan Murphy and teasing the possibility of doing it again.

The Emily in Paris actor, 33, revealed in a chat with Us Weekly at the Netflix House Philadelphia VIP Housewarming Party on November 10 that he “would love nothing more than to work with Ryan again.”

“I would love, love, love, love [the idea of appearing on All’s Fair or Monster]. It’d be a good fit,” he said.

The actor recalled a “crazy” audition process from his time on Scream Queens.

“I auditioned for a role and didn’t get it,” he shared.

“But next thing you know, I got a phone call from Ryan saying, ‘I’m going to write you a part.’”

He, then, addressed that Murphy penned a part for him called Earl Grey.

“I don’t know how his mind works — to be honest — and I don’t want to know because it’s kind of sick and twisted,” Laviscount mused.

“But I just like to be on the other side of it with him. It would be great to work with him again.”