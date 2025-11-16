 
Simu Liu shares what he loves to do on his day off

Marvel star reveals his favourite day off activity is not related to movies

November 16, 2025

Simu Liu has opened up about his favourite off day activity.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actor admitted he loves doing sports-related activity on perfect day off.

Liu said of his perfect day off, "It’s definitely days spent with friends doing something not even remotely related to movies or movie-making."

Adding, "I'm getting into a lot of racket sports."

"I’ve become really obsessed with paddle ball," the In Your Dreams star admitted.

However, Liu revealed that he's not the only one obsessed with paddle ball. "I’ve done a lot of filming in Europe these past few years, and everyone that I’ve worked with — whether it’s Woody Harrelson or James Marsden — a lot of people coming in and out of these productions are like, ‘Have you heard of paddle? You’re gonna play.'"

"They’ll drag me to the courts, and I'll just have the best time," the Barbie actor added.

On the professional front, Simu Liu has multiple projects lineup, including Netflix's In Your Dreams, released on November 14, where the actor does voice acting and Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, where he reprises his MCU role, set to release in December 2026.

