Kate Middleton proves she is ‘very modern picture' of Queen

King Charles is proud of Kate Middleton for taking her Royal duties heads up.

His Majesty, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, is satisfied that Kate Middleton is living up to her job as the future Queen.

Speaking about Kate’s recent attendance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to mark Armistice Day, royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: “I’m sure the King is delighted every time Catherine steps up to perform high profile duties. He must recognise that she is an absolutely key figure in the future of the monarchy, and - just like William - he is proud of how completely she has embraced her role.”

She added that Kate was the “very picture of a modern future Queen, carrying out one of the most solemn duties in the royal calendar”, as she “showed her commitment to the Remembrance events by taking a prominent role at the Albert Hall commemoration, the Cenotaph service and then at the Arboretum.”