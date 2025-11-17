Kate Middleton ‘privileged' measures against ‘mom guilt'

Kate Middleton’s rigorous Royal schedules could create troubles within the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, who recently attended the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to mark Armistice Day, is set to suffer mom guilt from her job and routine.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: “All working mums suffer mum guilt to a greater or lesser degree, and I’m sure Catherine is no exception,” Jennie said. “But she is fortunate enough to be able to more or less ring-fence school holidays and to arrange her schedule so she can do many of the daily school runs.

“People might complain that she’s especially privileged to be able to do that, but most people know they will be able to retire one day. That is not the case for Catherine. So I admire her for prioritising her children in these early years, and for protecting her own health after suffering such a serious cancer diagnosis.”