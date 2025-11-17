Meghan Markle is ‘smart' for approaching ‘new players' in town

Meghan Markle’s growing ties with Jeff Bezos are capturing attention in the market, says an insider.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly trying to ‘woo’ the billionaire for her professional gains, is helping herself to create a concrete future.

A source from Disney tells Mail on Sunday: "...People find it curious that Meghan seems to be professionally wooing Jeff Bezos but, to be brutally frank, who can blame her? [Bezos] has all the money in the world and is one of the few people who can afford to bankroll any future projects of hers."

Another source says: "The duchess is a smart businesswoman and very much in control of her career and where she sees it going.

"Of course, people are talking about her connection to Jeff Bezos and the fact she's chosen to star in an Amazon film, but there are very few big players in town and she has two of them - Netflix and Amazon. She's a canny businesswoman. Underestimate her at your peril."