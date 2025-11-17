Sarah Ferguson rightfully deserved banishment, says expert

Sarah Ferguson is rightfully exiled from the Royal Family, says an expert.

The former Duchess of York, who has had links to Jeffrey Epstein, should have been punished for her notorious links.

A Royal commentator tells Express: “The Palace have rightly made clear that someone so notorious for her shamelessly venal behaviour is now banished.

“The charities she was attached to have rejected her. She would undoubtedly be a useful witness for the FBI, relating what she knew of Epstein’s accomplices.

“Andrew is involved in further scandal as more compromising emails emerge, moving abroad is only sensible for her. There are many who hope she will not move back!” they noted.