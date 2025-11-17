Prince William, Kate Middleton's engagement changed monarchy forever

Prince William, Kate’s 2010 proposal set the stage for their royal future

Prince William and Kate Middleton are marking 15 years since their engagement, a moment that set the stage for their future as King and Queen, claimed an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales announced their plans to marry in November 2010, after William proposed during a trip to Kenya with Princess Diana’s famous sapphire ring.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that the announcement brought a “national sigh of relief” to royal fans.

She noted that it showed Kate as confident, personable and already ready to take on royal life.

"I think there was something of a national sigh of relief when William finally announced his engagement to Catherine,” she said.

“The relationship had been going on for the best part of a decade: they had broken up for a short period, then they were back together but still, he didn’t put a ring on her finger. And then came the announcement that he had proposed in Africa. Phew!”

She continued, "I’m sure they both felt the weight of history on their shoulders when they decided to marry. Catherine was not just marrying the man she loved, she was entering into an agreement to be a future queen – with all the responsibility that carries.”

“She was also signing up to a lifetime of scrutiny by the press and public. And that is a pressure few of us can imagine. But, all these years on, she has shown that she is equal to the challenge, and she has claimed her place in the public’s affection.

"I think the bedrock of their relationship is that they met in the way so many young couples meet, at university, and they were friends before they became lovers.

“And that friendship has clearly deepened - along with their love for one another – as the years have gone by."