Jonathan Bailey opens up about ‘lonely' time in childhood

Jonathan Bailey is opening up about his sexual orientation in a confessional.

Speaking to Sky News in a recent interview, the actor spoke up on his childhood experiences over gender identity.

"I felt scared and I felt alone and I felt entirely limited at various points in my life,"

"I experienced all of that," the actor told the outlet.

"It became clear quite early on that something that was very specific and clear to me about who I was, it wasn't safe and it wasn't celebrated."

"It feels like you’re in a straight jacket," he added.

Earlier, speaking to Forbes about his People’s Sexiest Man title, the actor said: "There’s nothing sexier than progress.”

"Of course, there was no way I wasn’t going to step into that corner this year, when the opportunity arose."

"There’s something about knowing when that invitation came in, it’s amazing to be able to accept it without a second thought, knowing that it’s meaningful and impactful, as well as just an incredible and hilarious honor," Bailey added. "It’s not lost on me at all."