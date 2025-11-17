SNL jokes about Trump's link to newly released Epstein emails

SNL cold open mocks Trump as Epstein email scandal resurfaces

Saturday Night Live took a swing at Donald Trump as the latest Jeffrey Epstein emails made headlines again.

The episode, hosted by Glen Powell with Olivia Dean as the musical guest, aired on November 15 with a sketch about the emails released by the House Oversight Committee.

The sketch began with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, played by Ashley Padilla, taking questions from reporters. When one journalist asked what Trump “has to hide,” James Austin Johnson stepped in as Trump, claiming he was hiding “almost nothing, just enough to make it extremely suspicious.”

Advertisement

Reporters pushed him on several references in the emails, including one calling Trump “the dog that hasn’t barked.” Johnson’s Trump dodged the questions and instead joked about alternate timelines, saying “we’re living in the worst possible one.”

He then claimed he would release all the Epstein files himself, joking that they would be sold for “the low, low price of $800.” Holding up a low-quality printout of a redacted email, he joked that it would make a great holiday gift.

He even referenced one of the more viral emails involving Putin, brushing it off with confusion.

The real Epstein-related documents include material connected to the sex trafficking charges Epstein faced before his death. Trump previously said he would support releasing the files, but has since shifted his stance.

On November 14, Trump called the email releases a “hoax” on Truth Social and accused Democrats of using the topic to distract from the federal government’s reopening after the shutdown. Later that day, he said he “doesn’t care” if more documents come out.