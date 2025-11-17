Kim Kardashian shares emotional struggle before failing bar exam

Kim Kardashian breaks down in old video while preparing for bar exam

Kim Kardashian has shared the intense and emotional journey that led up to taking the California bar exam.

The reality star, 45, posted a candid video of her final two weeks of preparation on November 16, showing the stressful reality of studying for the test, which includes essays, a performance exam, and 200 multiple-choice questions.

“This summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying - the ups, the downs, and everything in between,” she wrote. “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. ”

The video opens with Kardashian crying in bed, then jumps back to two weeks before the exam. She is shown reviewing cases, working with professors, and pushing through long study sessions. She said she became so overwhelmed that she even dreamed about losing points on the test.

Her stress spiked when she injured her back, which caused “disc issues.” At one point in the footage, she breaks down, saying she feels like every step forward is followed by a setback. Still, she kept going, using her kids’ vacation time to study as much as possible.

The day before the exam, she said she finally felt ready.

But on the same day her new Hulu series All’s Fair premiered, and she learned she did not pass the bar exam. Kardashian, who plays a lawyer on the show, responded publicly at the time by saying she is committed to continuing.