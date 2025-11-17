Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt shares alarming pregnancy pain update

Pregnant Elsie Hewitt asks fans for hope amid intense pain

Pete Davidson's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, revealed that she is going through "absolute" physical and mental pain amid her pregnancy.

On Friday, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram account to share an update on her health as she is expecting her first child with her comedian boyfriend.

In the post shared to her stories, Elsie revealed she can "barely walk" and in agony "24/7."

Advertisement

"I'm in absolute agony pretty much 24/7,' Hewitt confessed in the touching post. "This morning, it's really bad."

Hewitt revealed that to avoid any painful symptoms, she is trying "everything" but nothing is aiding her in reducing the suffering.

"At this point, if you can think of something that there is to do about the pain, I have tried it, I have tried everything, and it's only getting worse and I cannot walk," she said to her followers.

"I am just straight-up suffering and in so much pain every single day," she added. "I actually really don't know how it could get worse than this."

One of the possible reasons for the pain Hewitt mentioned is her previously ongoing health issues like endometriosis and a disease that affects joints and mobility.

"I would really like to speak to someone who has been through pregnancy and birth with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Did your pain go away after? Does it get better? Am I gonna die?" she painfully shared.

"I just really want to feel a little bit of hope," Hewitt added.